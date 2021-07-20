As Jurgen Klopp prepares for a huge call, Leighton Clarkson is poised for a Liverpool tryout.

The start of pre-season matchups frequently sparks excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming Premier League season.

Liverpool will play two 30-minute mini-games today against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart before finishing their Austrian tour with tests against Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin before welcoming a 75% capacity to Anfield for matches against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

With the camp now underway for a week, supporters can expect to see familiar faces like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. With the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from long-term injuries, as well as Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the latter forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 team due to a thigh ailment, they will have a vested interest in the match.

The first serious tests for new signing Ibrahima Konate, returning Harvey Elliott, and teenagers Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Jake Cain, and Mateusz Musialowski have all been exciting.

But for one player in particular, the pre-season testing could serve as an audition or dress rehearsal for a future place in the squad – or on loan elsewhere – and that player is Leighton Clarkson.

Clarkson will likely be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy alumni Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, who have also had recent success.

Elliott’s outstanding performances during the post-Project Restart mini-preseason cleared the way for a loan move to Blackburn Rovers.

At Ewood Park, the 18-year-old shined, recording the third-most assists in the Championship.

Clarkson, 19, has been in and around the first-team squad since making his League Cup debut against Aston Villa two years ago, with a handful of outings since then.

Prior to joining Rangers, the midfielder was coached by Steven Gerrard when he was 16 years old.

Clarkson is a dynamic midfielder who can play in the traditional number six, eight, or ten positions; attributes that were fostered and refined under the tutelage of Gerrard and Neil Critchley prior to training alongside U18 turned. “The summary has come to an end.”