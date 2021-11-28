As Jurgen Klopp offers an AFCON update, Liverpool fans ask about Sadio Mane.

Jan Bednarek of Southampton should have been sent off for his attack on Sadio Mane in the first half of yesterday’s match at Anfield, according to Liverpool fans.

The Reds thrashed Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, but Bednarek was booked for a hit on Sadio Mane shortly after Diogo Jota’s opener.

Some supporters claimed that the intensity of the challenge should have resulted in a red card.

After the incident, Mane had a lengthy talk with referee Andre Marriner, but the yellow card was not reversed.

During the AFCON tournament in early January next year, Liverpool are expected to be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita.

Jurgen Klopp, the club’s manager, has acknowledged that talks to ensure the late release of its players for the Africa Cup of Nations are still ongoing.

“Players must be released and begin travel to their representative squad no later than Monday morning the week before the relevant final competition begins,” FIFA rules stipulate.

The trio will be available for the last game of the season, a home match against Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Liverpool is one of a number of top-flight clubs that want to postpone their players’ release, allowing them to stay for another week.

