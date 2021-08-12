As Jurgen Klopp mulls a midfield option, Harvey Elliott is being considered for the England U21s.

Harvey Elliott has been a promising young player since joining Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 at the age of 16.

He starred for the academy, impressed on loan with Blackburn last season, and now the now 18-year-old has lit up pre-season in an unexpected position as he tries to break into the first squad.

Elliott is a strong chance to start against Norwich on Saturday after Curtis Jones was ruled out of the Reds’ Premier League opener due to concussion.

But that isn’t the only thing he’s being considered for; according to the Daily Mail, the child might be called up to the England Under 21 squad.

Elliott signed a new contract with Liverpool this summer and has been one of the most talked-about players during pre-season.

The Football Association and newly-appointed Under 21 head coach Lee Carsley are said to have taken note of this ahead of their friendly against Romania and European Championship qualifier against Kosovo next month.

After scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists in 42 games at Ewood Park last season, another loan spell seemed imminent, but boss Jurgen Klopp appears to have other ideas.

Elliott’s offensive threat is obvious, but Klopp chose to play him in a deeper midfield role, which could pave the path for him to break into the first team.

With Mohamed Salah occupying the winger’s favored position, minutes for a young player still learning his craft would have been difficult to come by.

“I’ll play wherever I’m told to play. “All that matters is that I have the badge on my chest,” Elliott stated ahead of their friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Klopp told liverpoolfc.com after his side drew 1-1 with Bilbao, “He can play multiple positions, there’s no doubt about it.”

“But we wanted to see him in a deeper role in preseason because as a young player, you have to learn a lot of things when you are a little more outside and get the ball from time to time.”

According to the Mail, the Fulham youth graduate’s ability to play deeper could help him take the next step. “The summary has come to an end.”