As Jurgen Klopp faces Covid’s ‘lottery,’ the whole Liverpool squad will be available at Leicester City.

When Liverpool takes on Leicester on Tuesday night, they will be looking to cut the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings.

The Reds visit the King Power Stadium less than a week after beating Brendan Rodgers’ team in the Carabao Cup final at Anfield.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s match with Chelsea, they’ll try to get the better of them once more in their final game of 2022.

Leicester were in action on Boxing Day, losing 6-3 to Premier League leaders Manchester City, and now they must face Jurgen Klopp’s side once again.

Following a Covid outbreak within the squad, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago have all returned to first-team training.

Klopp remarked in his press conference, “Yeah, the boys who had to isolate or had COVID are back.”

“Fab, Virgil, Curtis, and Thiago come to mind.” Thiago was the most recent to return; he practiced with the team for the first time yesterday.” Harvey Elliott is currently healing from an ankle injury he sustained earlier in the season, while Nat Phillips, Adrian, and Divock Origi are all out.

Andy Robertson will miss the match due to a red card he received in Liverpool’s last league match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The full Liverpool team for Tuesday’s encounter against Leicester is shown here, however Klopp warned that the coronavirus issue remains a daily ‘lottery’ at his weekly press conference.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker

Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino.