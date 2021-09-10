As Jurgen Klopp faces a selection issue, pick the Liverpool line-up to face Leeds United.

Liverpool will meet Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend in Premier League action.

The Reds have won seven out of a potential nine points so far, with their most recent match against Chelsea concluding 1-1.

This season, Marcelo Bielsa’s team has yet to win a game, with two draws and a loss.

Both managers are in a pickle since their Brazilian players are unavailable due to FIFA’s five-day regulation, which was implemented at the request of the Brazilian FA.

Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho, as well as Raphinha of Leeds, will all be unavailable on Sunday.

With our team selector, you may choose how the Reds will line up.

To participate, use the widget below.

Was it simple to choose an XI in the absence of the Brazilian, or did you have trouble?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.