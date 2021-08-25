As Jurgen Klopp contends with a selection issue, pick the Liverpool lineup to face Chelsea.

Liverpool are preparing for their upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea.

The Reds won 2-0 at home against Burnley in their most recent match, continuing their perfect start to the season.

On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side welcomes Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea to Anfield, who have similarly won their first two games of the season.

With a number of vital places still up for grabs, the Liverpool manager will have a number of difficult selection decisions to make for the match.

Andy Robertson has recovered from his ankle injury and is set to replace Kostas Tsimikas, who has performed admirably in his absence.

Klopp has made changes to his midfield in each of the team’s first two games, and there could be more changes for the encounter against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota have all opened their accounts in the offensive third, with the latter scoring in both games so far.

With our team selector, you have the opportunity to prolong Klopp’s winning streak. In a matchup with Chelsea and Tuchel, how would you line up? To participate, use the widget below.

How did you come upon it? Was it simple to pick an XI to put things right, or did the Reds give you a selection headache?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below, and we’ll see what other fans have to say.