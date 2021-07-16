As Jurgen Klopp considers a new combination, a Liverpool player is overlooked despite pre-season benefits.

Joel Matip’s return to training this week may have slipped under the radar due to his unassuming demeanor.

In the midst of the enthusiasm surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s first Liverpool training sessions and the participation of the fit-again Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, their fellow centre-back has been overlooked.

That indifference sheds some light on the numerous discussions that have taken place this summer about Jurgen Klopp’s positional hierarchy.

While Matip’s ability is rarely questioned, he is usually ranked fourth among central defenders in most people’s minds.

But, given how his last few years in a Liverpool shirt have gone, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Due to injuries, the 29-year-old has only played 1,394 minutes out of a possible 6,840 minutes in the last two Premier League seasons (20%).

And his frequent absences were never more distressing than last season, when long-term injuries to Van Dijk and Gomez offered him with the opportunity to take on a starring role.

Unfortunately, Matip followed both of them into the treatment room with an ankle ligament problem that felt more like a continuation of his earlier troubles than a fluke incident.

Following that setback, he was forced to join Liverpool’s Austrian training camp this week, raising worries about his long-term future.

Not that it was obvious from his upbeat tone in telling Liverpool.com: “I’m feeling good.”

“It’s great to be back in training with the fellas and simply play, play [with]the ball, and be active.”

“Right now, I’m in a great mood. I have a lot of workouts ahead of me, but I’m in good spirits and plan to keep it up.”

The good news for Matip is that he is recovering from a considerably less serious injury than his teammates, and as a result, he is further along in his recuperation.

And, despite the fact that Konate has no fitness worries, he is still learning what is expected of a Klopp centre-back.

