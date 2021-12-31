As Jurgen Klopp confirms Chelsea’s postponement position, Liverpool has three new COVID cases and an injury blow.

Jurgen Klopp expects more large Liverpool absences this weekend, but has no intentions to request that the trip to Chelsea be postponed at this time.

After confirming three more positive cases in his squad on Friday, the Reds manager confesses that the continued spread of coronavirus is having an impact on his team.

Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Thiago have all been infected with the virus in recent weeks, and Klopp revealed earlier this week that a younger player and members of the coaching staff have all tested positive.

Klopp has refused to name the latest positive cases, despite the absence of Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino from training on Thursday.

However, the Liverpool manager has suggested that crucial players will be absent when the Reds visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Klopp explained, “We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff.” “At the moment, it’s not very cool.

“I’m not allowed to tell who has been affected since we need to complete the entire process with thorough PCR tests, but you’ll see on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow.” It’s crystal evident who’s been harmed or infected.” “Not yet, but we don’t know,” Klopp said on Friday when asked if Liverpool was close to requesting for the game to be postponed. We haven’t had a true outbreak when ten, fifteen, or twenty players get infected.

“For us, it’s becoming more and more of a daily occurrence, with staff happening more and more frequently.” When you stand there waiting for the results in the morning, it feels like you’re playing a lottery.

“It was pretty much one instance a day, and then another the next day.” We’ll have to be patient. The lads haven’t even arrived yet. But, right now, probably not (ask for a postponement), and we have no idea how it will look in a few hours.” Van Dijk, Fabinho, Jones, and Thiago have all recovered from the virus, though Thiago missed Tuesday’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Leicester City due to a hip injury.

And both the Spaniard and Takumi Minamino, who was also absent in midweek due to a muscle ailment, are certain to miss more time.