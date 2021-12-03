As Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool’s win against Everton, Virgil van Dijk did something that was noticed.

Liverpool’s latest Merseyside derby victory will be remembered for many years to come.

Jurgen Klopp’s team won 4-1 at Everton on Wednesday night, keeping them in third place in the Premier League table, two points behind champions Chelsea.

Liverpool took control of the game at Goodison Park after a Jordan Henderson strike and a Mohamed Salah goal either side of half-time.

Diogo Jota scored the game’s final goal in the closing minutes to give the Reds the win against their Stanley Park rivals.

Liverpool has published another ‘Inside’ video, this time showing behind-the-scenes action from their victory at Goodison Park.

Virgil van Dijk makes several appearances in the video, and two of his scenes are sure to please Kopites.

Jota and the rest of his Liverpool teammates celebrated their goal in front of a jubilant away end shortly after it was scored.

Van Dijk can be seen pointing down, towards Jota, and shouting’my boy’ with a beaming smile in the middle of the festivities.

Van Dijk had to deal with a lot of booing from the Goodison crowd whenever he was in possession, but he made the most of the full-time celebrations.

While Klopp was performing his signature triple fist-pump for the traveling Liverpool fans, Van Dijk was seen doing his own version of the celebration.

Van Dijk has been a major part of Liverpool’s impressive start to the season, appearing in all 14 Premier League games and playing the full 90 minutes in each.

The Dutchman scored for the first time this season with a volley in a 4-0 win against Southampton, his first goal since a 1-0 triumph over Leeds United on the opening day of last season.