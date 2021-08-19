As Japan’s population grows, the first COVID-19 case is discovered in the Paralympic Village.

Just days before the Games begin, the Paralympic Village in Tokyo has reported its first case of coronavirus, as Japan has had a number of record cases of COVID-19.

The 2020 Paralympic Games will take place in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5, with 4,400 competitors from 160 countries expected to compete.

The episode in the Paralympic village included a member of staff who was not a Japanese resident, organizers said on Thursday.

There have been 74 lawsuits linked to the Paralympics so far, with the vast majority involving contractors and Paralympic Games workers based in Japan.

Six more cases have been recorded in areas outside of Tokyo that are currently conducting training camps for a variety of teams.

There have been no COVID-19 cases among athletes since the Paralympic Village opened on August 17 at the time of writing.

The news of the outbreak in the village comes after Osaka and Hyogo prefectures also announced record cases on Wednesday.

According to NHK, the number of persons infected on a daily basis in Japan reached a new high of 23,917 on Wednesday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Tokyo reported 5,386 instances, a little decrease from the previous high of 5,773 cases reported on Friday. The Japanese capital and other sections of the country are still under a state of emergency that lasts until September 12 and encompasses 13 regions and nearly 60% of the Japanese population.

The emergency measures were supposed to terminate on August 31, but the administration decided to keep them in place to try to stop the Delta version from spreading.

The Tokyo Olympics ended two weeks ago, and organizers have stated that strict COVID-19 standards were used to keep the virus under control.

The Olympics were held behind closed doors, and the Paralympic Games will follow suit.

The number of serious cases in Tokyo and across Japan reached a new high on Tuesday, according to Japan’s health ministry, with over 80% of critical beds in the Japanese capital presently occupied.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Japan had reported just over 1.2 million cases of coronavirus and over 15,500 deaths as of Thursday morning.

Approximately half of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.