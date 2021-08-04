As Japan maintains its grip on skateboarding, McLaughlin lights up the Olympic track.

Sydney McLaughlin shattered her own world record to earn Olympic gold in the women’s 400m hurdles on Wednesday, while Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi kept the skateboarding sport in Japanese control.

On day 12 of action in Tokyo, the Netherlands eliminated defending champions Great Britain from the women’s hockey tournament, while the women’s golf tournament got underway.

McLaughlin won in 51.46 seconds at the Olympic Stadium, with defending champion Dalilah Muhammad taking silver in 51.58 seconds after another spectacular fight between the two dominant American hurdlers.

World champion Muhammad got off to a fast start in the lane outside her countrymen and opponent McLaughlin, but McLaughlin came back to win with a late burst of speed.

McLaughlin’s blistering performance beat her previous world record of 51.90 seconds established at the US trials in Oregon in June.

Muhammad, 31, also came close to breaking the previous world record, with bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands finishing just outside the 52-second mark.

It came a day after an epic struggle in the men’s 400m hurdles between Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin, which finished with Warholm of Norway winning and breaking his own world mark by a significant margin.

“What a fantastic race,” McLaughlin added. “I’m simply grateful to be out here representing my country and enjoying that incredible race.

“I saw Dalilah ahead of me, one step ahead of me. I just thought to myself, “Run your race.” The race doesn’t actually begin until the seventh hurdle. “All I wanted to do was go out there and give it my all.”

After three events, Damian Warner of Canada leads the men’s decathlon standings, while defending champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium leads the heptathlon standings after two events. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, the British world champion, is in third place.

Pre-Games favorite Noah Lyles faces off against thrilling 17-year-old US compatriot Erriyon Knighton and Rio 2016 silver medalist Andre de Grasse in the men’s 200m final in the evening session.

De Grasse, a Canadian, set a national record of 19.73 seconds in the semi-finals, finishing 0.1 second faster than Kenneth Bednarek, another American.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands will seek to complete an unprecedented trifecta by competing in the 1500m semi-finals two days after winning the 5,000m.

Away from athletics, Yosozumi won the women’s park skateboarding event, preventing Kokona Hiraki of Japan and Sky Brown of the United Kingdom from becoming the Games’ youngest-ever gold medalists.

With a fluid initial run, the 19-year-old ripped up the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Brief News from Washington Newsday.