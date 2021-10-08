As Japan loses, Wu saves China by setting a World Cup record.

Australia’s unrelenting march towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar resumed on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Oman, giving them a world record 11 consecutive wins in qualification.

Awer Mabil, a Kenyan, scored the first goal in the ninth minute, and Martin Boyle and Mitchel Duke added goals in the second half as the Socceroos took command of Group B in the Asian World Cup qualifiers’ third and final round.

Australia had cruised through the previous qualifying rounds with eight wins in a row, and their victory over Oman on Thursday guaranteed they remained undefeated in the final round with three wins in as many matches.

In the process, they passed Mexico, Spain, and Germany, who had each won 10 games in a row during their separate qualification campaigns for the 2006, 2010 and 2018 World Cups.

Australia is tied for first place with Saudi Arabia on points, but maintains their lead on goal difference in a highly competitive group that also includes Japan vying for the two automatic slots.

Saudi Arabia defeated Japan 1-0 thanks to a goal from substitute Firas al-Buraikan in the 71st minute.

The Saudis won for the third time in a row, while Japan lost for the second time in a row after losing 1-0 to Oman earlier in the tournament.

The Saudis dominated possession from the start in front of a near-capacity crowd at the King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah, and could have won by more if luck had been on their side.

However, it was Japan who got the first genuine shot at goal, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed al-Owais superbly deflected Gaki Shibasaki’s audacious effort from more than 30 yards away for a corner.

Abdullah Madu of Saudi Arabia then delivered a beautiful header off a cross from Abdulrahman Ghareeb, but Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda saved his effort with a reaction save.

Before al-Buraikan broke the deadlock with a calm strike, al-Owais and Gonda continued to shine for their respective teams.

In the 64th minute, after replacing Saleh al-Shehri, the 21-year-old attacker took advantage of a Shibakasi misdirected back pass, moved several yards down the left wing, and slid the ball through Gonda’s legs.

Wu Lei scored twice in Sharjah, including an injury-time winner, as China defeated Vietnam 3-2 for their first win after two losses.

After Vietnam had rallied back, the Espanyol striker kept China's hopes of qualifying alive with a goal in the fifth minute of added time.