As Japan battles a virus outbreak, the Tokyo Paralympics will begin.

Despite a year-long pandemic delay and an increase in virus cases, the Paralympic Games in Tokyo begin on Tuesday, with athletes expecting to shatter stereotypes and set new records.

The Games will be officially opened by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday evening, but due to virus restrictions, the majority of the stadium’s 68,000 seats will be vacant.

Even yet, the excitement among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams competing this year is palpable.

Long-jumper Markus Rehm of Germany, dubbed the “Blade Jumper,” and wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda of Japan are among them.

China is likely to maintain its gold medal supremacy and top the standings, as it has done at every Paralympics since Athens 2004, while Japan will be hoping that its record-breaking 254-strong team can duplicate the country’s Olympic gold rush.

The pandemic, which forced a year-long postponement and looked to threaten the event’s cancellation at times, will, however, loom large over the sport.

After months of unfavorable polls, popular opinion in Japan towards the Olympics shifted once the Games began.

However, in the weeks since the Olympic opening ceremony, the virus situation in Japan has deteriorated rapidly, with the country registering more than 25,000 daily infections in the last week.

Japan’s outbreak is still minor, with roughly 15,500 deaths so far, but just 40% of the population is completely vaccinated, which isn’t enough to stop the fast-growing Delta form from spreading.

The opening ceremony will take place when Tokyo and 12 other regions are under a viral emergency that restricts the hours that bars and restaurants can open and prohibits them from selling alcohol.

Experts have warned that the precautions aren’t working and that stricter limits are needed, with some saying that holding the Games has weakened official message on the virus.

Paralympic athletes will be subjected to the same standards as Olympic participants, including daily testing, mandatory mask wear, and movement restrictions.

Almost all spectators will be turned away from sites, while a school program may bring youngsters to some events.

Andrew Parsons, the head of the International Paralympic Committee, said on Monday that prohibiting spectators was the “right decision.”

“My message is to turn on the television and watch as much of the Paralympic Games as possible.”

He has stated that the Games will be hosted in a safe environment, but that participants must “remain vigilant… We can’t afford to remain complacent.”

547 incidents have been recorded by Olympic organizers, largely among Japan-based workers or contractors, and even before the Games. Brief News from Washington Newsday.