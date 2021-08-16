As James Milner celebrates, Roberto Firmino delivers a message to Liverpool.

With their away win at Norwich City, Liverpool got their Premier League season off to a flying start.

The Reds won 3-0 at Carrow Road, with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah securing all three points.

And now Liverpool has published a behind-the-scenes video that shows some additional moments that may have gone unnoticed.

We found a few more, which we’ve included below.

After latching on to a ‘pass’ from Salah originating from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, Jota gave Liverpool the lead.

The attack was started by James Milner’s cross-field ball to the Liverpool right-back.

Milner can be seen delivering a fist pump as Jota placed the ball into the net, no doubt ecstatic that his pass assisted in the goal.

The Liverpool vice-captain put up another strong effort.

Firmino may not have started the game, but he made an immediate impact when he came off the bench to replace Jota at the hour mark.

The Brazilian got the ball in the back of the net less than five minutes later, doubling Liverpool’s lead.

Firmino made a heart shape with his hands to salute the travelling Kop after celebrating with his teammates.

The No. 9 has had a fantastic start to the season.

Salah was without a doubt the most impressive player at Carrow Road.

On a glorious Saturday evening against the Canaries, he had two assists and a goal to his name, but he could easily have had more.

With the score already at 3-0, one of the game’s most memorable moments came when the Egyptian embarked on a stunning run that saw him move past a slew of opposing players before forcing Tim Krul to make a stop.

It looked impressive in person and on television, but the up-close angle given by Liverpool’s camera highlighted the forward’s skill even more.

Another talking point from the game was Virgil van Dijk’s return to competitive action after a 10-month layoff.

On his return, the Dutchman not only began the game, but also played the entire 90 minutes with reasonable ease.

“Summary concludes” after the final whistle.