As Houssem Aouar’s deal is listed, Liverpool’s proposal for Kylian Mbappe has been “rejected.”

The summer transfer window is set to come to a spectacular conclusion for football fans.

There have been some notable transfers in recent weeks, including those involving Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Jack Grealish, and Romelu Lukaku.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s business has remained relatively low-key throughout the transfer season, the Reds still have time to make a last-minute move.

As Jurgen Klopp’s side continues to be linked with prospective signings, we’ve compiled a list of the most recent transfer rumours.

Mbappe, Kylian

Various

Real Madrid has submitted a £137 million proposal for Kylian Mbappe.

The offer is thought to have been made on Sunday and has been rejected by PSG, according to the Athletic.

It was recently reported that Mbappe’s future was becoming more uncertain, since he has yet to commit to the Ligue 1 club as he evaluates his next move.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent years, but Madrid remain the clear favourites to complete the deal.

Ocampos, Lucas

Fichajes

According to a recent report, Liverpool is considering signing Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos as an attacking alternative.

The Argentine international joined Sevilla from Marseille in 2019 and helped the team win the Europa League in his debut season.

Ocampos is under contract until 2024 and would command a sizable amount if he were to leave.

The departure of Xherdan Shaqiri has created a hole in the attack, but it is expected that the Reds will attempt to promote from within to fill the void.

Houssem Aouar (Houssem Aouar)

Get the latest news about French football.

Lyon is said to be eager to sell Aouar this summer as the French club aims to restructure its team.

Maxwel Cornet, an Ivorian, is close to joining Burnley from the Ligue 1 club, and Aouar could be the next to leave.

Lyon are considering letting the 23-year-old to depart on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, despite the fact that he was in hot demand last summer.

Last week, RMC Sport reported that Lyon coach Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho had put Aouar on a list of players they wanted to trade after a recent loss to Angers due to their “bad attitude.” “The summary has come to an end.”