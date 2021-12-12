As his first hat-trick sparks Liverpool transfer whispers, Karim Adeyemi gives an update on his future.

Moments after scoring his first professional hat-trick for RB Salzburg, Karim Adeyemi dismissed reports connecting him with a move to Liverpool.

After scoring 14 league goals and guiding Salzburg to the top of the Austrian Bundesliga as well as qualification from their Champions League group, the 19-year-old is in high demand.

And he demonstrated his growing talent by scoring his first professional hat-trick on Saturday, guiding his team to a 5-0 victory over WSG Tirol.

Despite being named on the bench, Adeyemi made an immediate impact after coming on as a second-half substitute, scoring within four minutes of entering the game and adding two more goals in the final ten minutes.

His hat-trick will further enhance his profile throughout Europe, with Liverpool being one of the clubs linked with a bid for him in the next transfer windows.

However, Adeyemi claimed that no agreement has been reached and that he will remain focused on his current club.

“As is typically the case, nothing has been resolved yet,” Adeyemi said. “As I’ve stated, I’ll also be in Salzburg next year, and that’s where my attention is.”

“As I have said, I have no propensity,” Adeyemi replied when asked about a prospective transfer.

“My head is in Salzburg, and I’m looking forward to competing in the Champions League with them.” “We want to give it our all.” Apart from Liverpool, Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Germany, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund being mentioned as potential destinations.

According to reports in Germany, an agreement has already been reached for him to join Dortmund, but Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund is adamant that he will not be leaving in January.

“It seems certain that Karim will conclude the season with us. I’m not sure what will happen if Karim doesn’t stay with us for the rest of the season “In October, Freund told Sky Sports Austria.