As he prepares to compete alongside his son in the PNC Championship, Woods says he still has a long way to go.

Tiger Woods is looking forward to his first competitive rounds since sustaining career-threatening leg injuries in a car accident in February, but he indicated Friday that the PNC Championship family tournament isn’t a good indicator of his PGA Tour readiness.

“I still have a long way to go in this treatment process,” said the 15-time major winner, who sustained complex fractures in his right leg after his car went off the road and flipped numerous times in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

“I don’t have the stamina to play at the professional level.

“This is different,” he stated after playing a pro-am round on Friday before of the competition. “I can hit around here, drop a ball, hit a couple of wedges, and so on.

“But to go out there with 220 yards and know you have to hit a 3- or 4-iron and miss the ball in the right area, then hit certain shots where one stroke dictates whether you win or lose, that’s a very different attitude than what we’ve had out here this week.

“I haven’t arrived yet.”

However, Woods is returning to the tournament for the second time, this time with his 12-year-old son Charlie, which was not on his mind when he spent three months in bed following his injury.

The importance of the week, according to Woods, is “just being able to play and have this experience with him and see him hit shots or encourage him to shoot shots.” “I can think my way around the golf course, for one thing. I may not be able to perform it, but I can assist him in planning some of his shots, such as where to hit it, how to strike it, and other such details, as well as ensuring that he is in his own little bubble and having fun.” Woods, who won his fifth Masters championship and 15th major victory in 2019 after returning from 2017 spinal fusion surgery, says this injury rehabilitation has been the most difficult of his career.

Woods said Friday that while he was up and about, he didn’t go a day without working on something.

“We worked on something even when I wasn’t feeling well,” he stated.

Woods admitted that walking a complete round would be beyond him right now as he strives to rebuild swing speed and develop length. He can use a cart for this event.

