As he prepares for Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas is getting his bearings on grass.

Stefanos Tsitsipas confesses he’s still getting used to grass as he prepares to challenge Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

After losing in his first grand slam final to the world number one from two sets up at the French Open, the Greek took a few days off before returning to practice at the All England Club.

Tsitsipas has been to the semi-finals in each of his last three grand slams, but he has never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon, where he lost in the opening round to Thomas Fabbiano two years ago.

Since then, the 22-year-old has solidified his position as one of the primary threats to the old guard, and he is the third seed after Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Tsitsipas, who will play American Frances Tiafoe in the first round, said, “I haven’t really played much on grass.”

“I’ve gone through it a number of times. I’ve done some practice sets. On grass, I’m in good shape. I believe it will take a few games for me to begin to acquire confidence.

“Right now, all I want to do is watch how each and every match that I get to play here develops and what my opportunities are. No one is aware. The future seems a little hazy.

“I enjoy playing on grass courts. But two years ago, I didn’t have the best, or even the expected, result. It was the kind of stuff that ripped me to shreds.

“I was hoping for something more. It isn’t the end of the world as we know it. I simply put myself first, my well-being on the court, and my happiness and excitement when I get to play tennis because it is such a traditional and historic competition. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”

Djokovic is very much the player to beat and, having won the Australian Open and French Open to start the season, the Serbian is bidding both to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 slam titles and to keep alive his chances of. (This is a brief piece.)