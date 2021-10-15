As he prepares for the Rafa Benitez test, David Moyes is closing down on the Everton manager record.

Could anyone have predicted that 14 years after Rafa Benitez’s infamous “little club” statement about Everton, the Spaniard would be in charge of the home side at Goodison Park, with his old foe David Moyes in the opposition dugout?

If anyone claims to have anticipated it, they’re probably not reading this because they’ll be too preoccupied with spending their EuroMillions jackpot winnings this week.

When it comes to European competitions, Benitez faced Carlo Ancelotti in the Champions League final that year – what was the odds on his succeeding the Italian as Blues manager at the time?

Former Everton managers returning to Goodison Park is an uncommon occurrence, but Moyes has made it a habit following his 11-year reign as manager.

After quitting his tenure as Everton manager, the Scot is on track to equal Johnny Carey’s record of being an opposition manager in 12 meetings against the Blues, which has stood for over 50 years.

Carey, a native of Dublin, was famously fired by John Moores in 1961 while riding in a taxi with the Blues chairman to a conference in London.

Following that, he faced Everton a total of twelve times, the most of any opponent in his management tenure, winning five, drawing one, and losing six games.

In September 1962, the first two matches were against Leyton Orient, who lost 3-0 away and then won 3-0 at home in the space of a week, while the rest were against Nottingham Forest.

So far as a West Ham United manager, Moyes has faced the Blues six times, winning twice, drawing once, and losing three times.

Prior to then, he had not only failed to score a goal but also failed to earn a point in home and away reversals against Sunderland and Manchester United.

The Scot also faced Everton in an FA Cup fixture when with Preston North End, losing 2-0 in the fifth round in 2000, before taking over at Goodison.

Indeed, Moyes is tied with another former Preston manager for the most games versus Everton after taking over the Blues.

Cliff Britton, a member of Everton's FA Cup-winning team in 1933.