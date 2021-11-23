As he faces a Liverpool ‘decision,’ Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update for Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson.

As Liverpool prepares to host Porto in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp claims he has yet to make a decision on Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson.

The Reds face the Portuguese giants on Wednesday night knowing that they have already qualified for the final 16 of Europe’s biggest competition, but they are dealing with an injury issue.

Many expect Klopp to rotate significantly after nine players missed Saturday’s 4-0 win over Arsenal, and given that Liverpool has already qualified for the knockout stages for the fifth consecutive season.

The Liverpool manager, on the other hand, claims he would not disrespect the world’s most prestigious club competition and that he will make a late decision on both Henderson and Robertson.

“We always admire the competition,” Klopp added, “but we have to think about ourselves, our schedule, and our players’ position first.”

“We’ll see with Hendo; I’d say he wasn’t 100 percent fit yesterday (Monday), so he could play and do pretty much anything, but it’s about being 100 percent fit.

“So I figured that when he came on against Arsenal, it was just to check it out and handle it a little bit, and that’s exactly what he needed to do from a rehab standpoint, so he took advantage of those few minutes. But now we’ll have to wait and see; I’m not sure 100 percent.

“Robbo is a lot like him. They’re both fine, but are they both ready to play and begin with the next schedule and [number of]games? So, I have to make the decision to be honest, and we haven’t done so yet; we’ll see.

“The medical department has a huge hand in the line-ups, as we all know at this time of year. That will be seen.” With a win in the Champions League group stages worth well over £2 million, rotating too much might be costly, even if a spot in the last 16 is guaranteed.

