As Harvey Elliott’s recuperation progresses, Liverpool has issued an injury update.

Harvey Elliott, who is still recovering from his injury, took part in a number of training drills today, according to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old has been out since September after sustaining a catastrophic ankle injury as a result of a challenge from Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.

At the time of the tackle, there were fears that Elliott’s season would be gone, but the Fulham academy graduate is recovering well and getting closer to returning to duty.

Elliott was seen honing his footwork as part of an individual program at the Reds’ AXA Training Centre today, and he will be hoping to make his first-team debut soon.

Despite the fact that the promising kid appears to be ahead of schedule in his recuperation, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp stated last month that the club will not ‘speed’ his recovery.

“I have no idea when he will return. Harvey is an ancient soul from a cerebral standpoint, and I would say he is pretty mature for his age “remarked the German

“He’s comfortable with the circumstance; he’s accepted it and is dealing with it.

“Everyone around him attempts to assist him. I think I should try to cheer him up on occasion, but it is rarely necessary because he comes from a wonderful family and is a generally upbeat individual.

“Yes, we all hope that his young age aids his physical recovery, but speed isn’t the most crucial factor. The most important thing is to give it your all.

“At the moment, and I hope I’m not contradicting myself, I don’t see a scenario in which we would consider hurrying him back.

“He’s a long-term prospect for us, and every day we can bring him back early is fantastic, but we’re not going to hurry him.”