As Harvey Elliott’s generosity drives a Liverpool fan to tears, the club decides on a ‘priority transfer target.’

For Monday, November 1st, here is your morning digest.

Liverpool has named Barnes one of their ‘top transfer targets’ for next summer, according to Fichajes.

The Foxes winger has been linked with the Reds in recent months after impressing at the King Power Stadium.

According to the article, Liverpool are also considering Pedro Neto of Wolves and Jeremy Doku of Rennes, although Barnes is ahead of the duo in their minds.

Barnes is also said to be a major admirer of Klopp, who believes the forward is perfectly suited to the way Liverpool and the German prefer to play.

More on Liverpool’s transfer targets may be found here.

After signing his shirt for a child fan on Saturday, injured Liverpool player Harvey Elliott brought a young fan to tears.

Elliott, who is recovering from ankle surgery after suffering a devastating injury against Leeds United, was seen at Anfield on Saturday cheering on his teammates during the Premier League tie against Brighton.

On the Kop, the 18-year-old has rapidly established himself as a fan favorite, and his off-field gestures continue to endear him to fans.

Harvey met Harry, 11, on the day of the Brighton game to spend a few minutes with the young Liverpool supporter and presented over an autographed shirt as well as his personal embroidered New Balance footwear.

Harry’s father told The Washington Newsday that his son was “in floods of tears with happiness – so filled with emotion.”

More information can be found here.