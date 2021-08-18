As Harvey Elliott hinted, this is what Mohamed Salah yelled in Liverpool training.

The Liverpool squad appeared to be in good spirits as they continued their preparations for Saturday’s match against Burnley at a sold-out Anfield.

Fans were treated to footage of Andy Robertson running out on the grass following his recent injury, as reported on Tuesday.

In the newest Reds training video, there was also talk about Alex Oxlade-birthday, Chamberlain’s Mohamed Salah’s goal-scoring fixation, and the English weather.

On his way out to training, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk greeted the cameras with a joke to get the day started.

“Nice summer, eh, summertime,” the Brazilian smirked as he prepared for the day ahead at Melwood, which was misty.

FSG should make a “huge” attacking acquisition for Jurgen Klopp, according to a former Liverpool midfielder.

The majority of the Liverpool players were wearing long-sleeved training gear, while the coaching staff wore their hoods up.

James Milner, on the other hand, was one of the few who was still wearing his required short-sleeved blouse.

Jurgen Klopp gathered the players before training to sing happy birthday to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, demonstrating the great team spirit once more.

As he became the center of attention, the England international looked on sheepishly with a smirk on his face.

His big day coincided with the Reds’ day off, so he had to wait a little to celebrate with his team-mates after turning 28 the day after Liverpool’s triumph against Norwich.

The Liverpool squad, on the other hand, more than made up for it, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly insisting on happy birthday being sung in every language within the group.

As Liverpool went towards the shooting drills, the spotlight remained on Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The midfielder’s metamorphosis into a potential forward player appears to be continuing as he works alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

The former Southampton man lined up alongside the Reds’ attacking options, firing one effort into the top corner before burying another low to Caoimhin Kelleher’s left.

Firmino had been replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain during pre-season while the Brazilian was on international duty. Despite Firmino’s return, Jurgen Klopp appears to believe he can still use him in that position, according to the newest clips.

Two newcomers to the show. “The summary has come to an end.”