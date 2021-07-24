As Harry Wilson’s transfer deadline approaches, Liverpool fans are saying the same thing.

Harry Wilson is on the verge of signing a £12 million deal with Fulham, and Liverpool fans are ecstatic.

The Wales international has left the Reds’ pre-season camp in Austria to join the Championship club, according to The Washington Newsday on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been with Liverpool since 2005, and a decade later, he was promoted to the first-team squad. Wilson, on the other hand, has only made two appearances in the six years thereafter, and has been sent out on loan five times.

The Wrexham-born winger scored seven goals in 37 games for Cardiff last season and has now signed a permanent deal with Fulham in the Championship.

While Liverpool supporters wished him well, they moved to social media to express their joy at the £12 million transfer fee.

Wilson will leave Anfield this summer, joining Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Liam Millar, and Kamil Grabara. Liverpool’s aggregate payments from five players who weren’t close to making the first team almost compensated for the £36 million signing of defender Ibrahima Konate.

However, one Reds fan believed the Reds might have gotten more for wide receiver Wilson…

As the club tries to balance the books ahead of a market dive, the sale will bring the club’s earnings from outgoings up to roughly £30 million.

Liverpool is said to be interested in bringing in a midfielder and a striker.