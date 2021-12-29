As Gini Wijnaldum prepares to return to the Premier League, Liverpool’s ‘rival’ Real Madrid is interested in signing the Ajax midfielder.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

The number of reports linking Liverpool to potential new recruits has increased as the transfer season approaches.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Marca is a Spanish news service.

Real Madrid is the latest team to enter the hunt for the 19-year-signature, old’s according to the report.

According to the article, while Real is interested in Gravenberch, they will face stiff competition from Liverpool.

Gravenberch has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, with other teams such as Barcelona and Manchester United also expressing interest.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund.

a German news organization Ruhr Nachrichten is a publication that publishes news from the Ruhr region.

According to the article, Dortmund is aiming to sign Bellingham’s younger brother as well as a new contract in order to persuade him to stay.

Jobe, Jude’s younger brother, is 16 and plays for Birmingham City, from whom Dortmund acquired Bellingham last summer.

Dortmund wants to persuade Bellingham to stay by bringing his family to the Bundesliga club, according to the article.

Bellingham has been linked with an £80 million move to Liverpool in the past, with the England international having fans at Anfield.

Gini Wijnaldum is a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain.

L’Equipe is a French news outlet.

According to the source, the former Liverpool midfielder is dissatisfied at PSG and may depart in the New Year.

Newcastle United, Wijnaldum’s former club, is said to be interested in reuniting with the Dutchman in January, according to the article.

PSG, on the other hand, is said to have no intention of allowing Wijnaldum leave after he left Liverpool in the summer to sign as a free agent with the Ligue 1 club.﻿