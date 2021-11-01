As Gary Neville sends a message, Dominic Calvert-Lewin admits to an Everton injury.

After earning particular praise from Gary Neville, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed the most difficult aspect of his current injury.

Everton’s striker scored in each of his team’s first three games of the season, but he hasn’t featured for them since a 2-0 win away to Brighton in August.

Since then, a thigh ailment has kept the England international out of action, and the 24-year-old has been relegated to the bench.

Calvert-Lewin revealed that the injury is difficult mentally as well as physically during an appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

He stated, ” “It’s been so disheartening to sit out the first three games of the season after scoring three goals in three games.

“The mental aspect is the most difficult, since it is difficult to watch the players play and not make an impact. I enjoy scoring goals, and it is what keeps me going during my rehabilitation. It’s a challenge.

“I want to play every game as a player. It’s terrible to watch when the results don’t go your way and you can’t do anything about it.” The striker sits in the studio with regular pundit Jamie Carragher to discuss Everton’s travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Monday night.

Gary Neville, a regular at Monday Night Football, is not in the studio this evening, but he praised the Everton striker for his choice to appear.

Former Manchester United defender Kevin de Bruyne took to Twitter to say: “Congratulations to @CalvertLewin14 for participating in MNF.

“It takes a lot of courage for a current player to put oneself in that situation on live television with no script. He’s speaking well and appears to be at ease. (despite the fact that I’m sure he’s nervous).

“He also has the right appearance. I hope other people follow suit.” Everton take on Wolves at 8 p.m., hoping to bounce back following two consecutive defeats at Goodison Park.