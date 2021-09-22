As full stats become available, Harvey Elliott gains a significant boost in his FIFA 22 rating.

EA Sports has announced the official player ratings for the Ultimate Team game mode ahead of the release of FIFA 22 on Friday, October 1st, 2021.

After an outstanding loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, which saw the 18-year-old move into Jurgen Klopp’s first squad to begin the 2021/22 season, Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been handed a significant upgrade for FIFA 22.

While on loan at Blackburn, Elliott scored seven goals and added 12 assists in 43 games in all competitions for the Championship club.

After a good start to the season under Klopp, Elliott suffered a serious leg injury against Leeds, which will keep him out for the time being, but the Reds are hopeful that he can return before the conclusion of the season.

EA Sports has given Elliott a big boost to his FIFA 22 player item as a result of his outstanding loan stay at Blackburn last season, raising his total rating from 65 to 73.

So, how does Elliott’s FUT 21 player card stack up against his new and improved FUT 22 card?

Harvey Elliott’s FIFA 22 player item vs. FIFA Ultimate Team 21

With the exception of his defense stat, Elliott’s FUT 22 card has been boosted by eight points overall.

On FIFA 22, the 18-year-old winger has 78 pace, three points higher than his FUT 21 card, while his shooting has also been improved by a massive nine points, and Elliott’s passing has been boosted by an even bigger 12 points.

Elliott’s dribbling and physical abilities have also been greatly improved, with his dribbling improving six points from 70 to 76 out of 100 and his physical improving four points from 37 to 41 out of 100.

Elliott’s three-star skill moves have been upgraded to four-star skill moves, while his four-star weak foot has been retained, and he has been rewarded for his outstanding performances last season by earning the finesse shot trait and the outside foot shot trait, in addition to his existing flair trait.

Elliott’s finishing, shot power, positioning, sprint speed, short passing, curve, and ball are among the young Red’s in-game data. “The summary has come to an end.”