As FSG signs LeBron James, Lorius Karius sends a fresh Liverpool message.

Friday, October 15 is the topic of your morning digest.

As the two sides’ links grow closer, Liverpool’s owners FSG have become the second-largest investors in LeBron James’ firm.

James co-founded his SpringHill Entertainment Company business with Maverick Carter, which is currently valued at roughly £529 million, and is a well-known Reds fan.

FSG is said to own a major position in the company, which they share with fellow investors RedBird Capital Partners, who own an 11 percent investment in Liverpool, and the club’s clothing supplier, Nike.

One of the main goals of the arrangement with SpringHill is to create “original content in and around the sports, teams, and venues linked with FSG,” according to the press release.

The combination of James’ lifetime deal with Nike and RedBird’s engagement suggests a long-term strategy to expand Liverpool’s brand in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE STORY.

Loris Karius has spoken out about his time at Liverpool and the team spirit that exists among the Reds’ players.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper hasn’t played for Liverpool since the team’s Champions League Final loss to Real Madrid in 2018 and is still looking for a new club.

Karius has subsequently played for Besiktas and Union Berlin, but despite not having played for Liverpool in almost three years, he has complimented the fans for their unwavering support.

“It was fantastic to see that, there may be some fools on the internet, but the true supporters of Liverpool are always behind you,” he said of his first visit to Anfield on Fabrizio Romano’s Here We Chill Twitch channel.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone,” as the adage goes, and as a player, you can be assured that they will always support you no matter what.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE STORY.