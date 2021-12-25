As FSG prepares for a pivotal month, Mohamed Salah will demonstrate Liverpool’s worst nightmare.

Liverpool is going to experience life without Mohamed Salah for the first time.

It’s likely that they won’t like it.

With the Africa Cup of Nations now on track, the Egyptian, along with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, is expected to depart for Cameroon in January, leaving the Reds to continue their Premier League title challenge without him.

Jurgen Klopp’s team may have been scoring goals for fun so far this season, and while they may only face Brentford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League during the continental tournament, lining up without the division’s leading goalscorer is still a major blow.

Add in the fact that, depending on how forgiving Egypt is, the 29-year-old might be ruled out of Liverpool’s match against his former side Chelsea.