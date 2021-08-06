As FSG and Liverpool’s limitations reveal, Harry Kane will take Pep Guardiola’s phony transfer narrative above £1 billion.

Pep Guardiola is once again playing fast and loose with the truth. Who’d have guessed?

Man City manager Pep Guardiola suggested in April that signing a striker to replace Sergio Aguero this summer would be impossible due to a lack of funds.

The Spaniard earlier stated to reporters, “There’s a good chance we won’t recruit a striker this summer.”

“We have enough players in the first team right now, and we have interesting prospects in the academy, so there’s a good chance we won’t recruit a striker next season because of the global economic situation.

“We are not going to buy a striker at these costs. We will not be purchasing any strikers. It isn’t possible. We are unable to afford it. That is not going to happen because it is impossible. Financially, all clubs struggle, and we are no different.

“We have Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, who has been fantastic in that position this season, we have young players in the academy, and we play with a false nine a lot.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen; maybe it will, but it’s possible that we won’t purchase any strikers next season.

“Today, there’s a better chance we won’t buy any strikers for next season.”

After a failed £100 million deal for Harry Kane and a £100 million signing of Jack Grealish, it’s amazing how quickly things can change.

Clearly, when you’re backed by an Emirate, everything is possible. It’s nothing short of a miracle!

After all, he may not be competing on the same level as Liverpool and the rest of City’s competitors. So there you have it.

Of course, Guardiola’s past comments citing poverty should be taken with a grain of salt, but his current assertions to justify City’s £100 million transfer are just as dubious.

He told reporters ahead of the Community Shield, “When we could spend this money, a lot of it is because we could sell £60 million.” “We sell young academy and loan players for £60 million, and when you sell for £60 million, you can spend £100 million.”

That’s all there is to it. “The summary has come to an end.”