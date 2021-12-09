As France rebuffs the US campaign, China issues a diplomatic warning to countries that have boycotted the Olympics.

On Thursday, China warned Western nations that a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would cost them “a lot of money,” while a French official vowed his country would not join the US-backed attempt.

The United States announced its decision not to send a diplomatic team earlier this week, citing rampant Chinese human rights violations and what it calls “genocide” against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

In a rush of diplomatic goodwill on Wednesday, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada followed suit.

The boycott did not prevent competitors from competing in the February Games, but it incensed Beijing, which threatened vengeance on Thursday.

“The exploitation of the Olympic platform for political manipulation by the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada is unpopular and self-isolating, and they will surely pay the price for their crime,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Soon after, Beijing had good news from Paris, with Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announcing that France will not participate in the boycott.

During an interview with RMC radio and BFM television, Blanquer stated, “We need to be vigilant about the link between sports and politics,” adding that France would continue to protest human rights problems in China.

“Sports are a world unto itself, and they must be protected from political meddling. If not, things might spiral out of control, putting all of the competitions at risk “he stated

Blanquer will not travel to Beijing, but the French government will be represented by Roxana Maracineanu, a junior sports minister.

Human Rights Watch’s China director Sophie Richardson called the boycott a “crucial step in challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic populations,” according to advocacy groups.

According to activists, at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, largely Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in Xinjiang’s “re-education camps,” where China is also accused of forcefully sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

The camps have been justified by Beijing as vocational training centers aimed at diminishing Islamic extremism’s attractiveness.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, stated on Wednesday that he would remain politically neutral on the issue, adding that the most important thing was “the athletes’ participation in the Olympic Games.”

Relations between Beijing and all four boycotting Western countries have deteriorated considerably in recent years.

China has also been chastised by the United Kingdom for its actions in Hong Kong.

Last year, it enraged Beijing by preventing Huawei, a Chinese tech behemoth, from participating in it.