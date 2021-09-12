As FIFA’s decision proved to be a big boost, Liverpool fans issue a message with a new chant.

Despite their statement performance at Elland Road, Liverpool’s Sunday night travel back across the Pennines was undoubtedly a somber one.

For the most part, the Reds ran rampant in deepest Yorkshire, putting their hosts Leeds United to the sword with a polished and totally professional display.

While there was enough to celebrate in this 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp and his team, the devastating injury to young Harvey Elliott will linger as the group comes to grips with the loss of the talented 18-year-old.

While Pascal Struijk’s slide tackle from behind on the hour mark was risky, Elliott has now had the path of what should have been a breakout season at his boyhood club grotesquely changed as a result of his recklessness.

With those in the press box – and those watching at home – understandably unable to see a repeat of the horrible event, Mohamed Salah’s quick reaction and that of the stunned substitutes said volumes about the severity of the occurrence.

Klopp’s pithy summary ahead of Elliott’s Monday morning scan was, “It’s a nasty injury.”

After seeing Manchester United, City, and Chelsea all come away with three points on Saturday, the Reds needed to do the same here in front of a sell-out crowd at Elland Road for the first time since February 2004.

With two of the last three championships decided by tallys that threatened to exceed the 100-point barrier, every point surrendered might be crucial, even this early in the season.

On Friday night, Klopp was given some relief from his biggest selection dilemma when it became evident that he would be able to field his Brazilian contingent.

After the Brazilian FA requested that FIFA apply its five-day rule to prevent players who failed to report for international duty from representing their clubs this weekend, common sense eventually triumphed.

While Roberto Firmino was forced to sit out due to his injury, the presence of Alisson Becker and Fabinho made team selection considerably easier.