As Felix aims for track history, the United States leads into the Olympic basketball final.

On Friday, the all-conquering United States women’s basketball team defeated Serbia to reach their eighth consecutive Olympic final, as Allyson Felix, an American sprint legend, set her eyes on making track and field history.

On day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics, Poland’s Dawid Tomala won gold in the 50km walk despite having only completed the distance once before, while Cuban heavyweight Julio la Cruz won the boxing ring.

With less than three days of competition remaining before the closing ceremony on Sunday, China leads the medals table with 34 golds, followed by the United States, which is four golds behind, and Japan, which is third with 22 golds.

Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner each had double-doubles to lead the USA to a 79-59 victory against Serbia, setting up a final against either Japan or France.

“On offense, I just thought we put up enough points on the board to win.” “It wasn’t as clean and flowing as we would have liked,” said Dawn Staley, the US coach.

“But at this point in the game, you have to win in a variety of ways, and we found a way to win.”

With a victory in the heavyweight boxing final, Cuban boxer La Cruz, who was shot during a robbery just a few years before, won his second Olympic gold.

The 31-year-old added the Tokyo title to his Rio 2016 light-heavyweight belt by defeating Russia’s Muslim Gadzhimagomedov on unanimous points.

Tomala of Poland had already started the action in sweltering heat in Sapporo, the new venue for the race walks and marathons to avoid Tokyo’s scorching summer temperatures.

The 31-year-victory old’s was astounding since he just finished fifth in his maiden 50-kilometer race walk earlier this year in Slovakia.

He added, “This was only my second 50km in my life, and I won it.” “Isn’t it insane?”

April Ross and Alexandra Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball tournament, defeating Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia. It was the United States’ fourth championship in the sport.

At the Izu Velodrome, records continued to fall, with gold medals up for grabs in the women’s madison and men’s sprint.

Later, Felix, 35, will compete in the 400m final on Friday, level on nine Olympic medals with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey and trying to take sole possession of the record.

“It took a lot of effort to get here. Felix, who won silver in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, remarked, “I never really imagined about making a final when I was younger.”

