As Felix aims for Olympic history, rookie Tomala wins the ‘Crazy’ Walk Gold.

Dawid Tomala of Poland won an incredible 50km walk Olympic gold on Friday despite having only completed the distance once before, as Allyson Felix of the United States prepares to make track and field history in Tokyo.

Tomala’s performance in harrowing conditions set the tone for a major day of athletics, with Felix vying to become track and field’s most decorated female Olympian and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan aiming for a distance treble.

On day 14, Sweden will face Canada in the women’s football final, while the United States will face Serbia in the women’s basketball semi-finals.

With only three days of competition remaining before the closing ceremony on Sunday, China leads the medals table with 34 golds, followed by the United States, which is four golds behind, and Japan, which is third with 22 golds.

In sweltering heat in Sapporo, the changed venue for the race walks and marathons to escape Tokyo’s high summer temperatures, Tomala won Poland’s fourth gold of the Games.

The 31-year-victory old’s was astounding since he just finished fifth in his maiden 50-kilometer race walk earlier this year in Slovakia.

He added, “This was only my second 50km in my life, and I won it.” “Isn’t it insane?”

After three-time winner Robert Korzeniowski, Tomala crossed the finish line in 3 hours 50 minutes and 8 seconds, becoming the first Polish champion.

April Ross and Alexandra Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball tournament, defeating Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia. It was the United States’ fourth championship in the sport.

Later, Felix, 35, will compete in the 400m final on Friday, level on nine Olympic medals with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey and trying to take sole possession of the record.

“It took a lot of effort to get here. Felix, who won silver in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, remarked, “I never really imagined about making a final when I was younger.”

“As you get older, it appears to be more difficult. All you have to do now is become intelligent and figure it out.”

Hassan, who has already won gold in the 5,000m, will compete in the 1500m final against Kenya’s defending champion Faith Kipyegon, with the 10,000m still to come.

In the men’s 5,000m, where Joshua Cheptegei leads a strong group of Ugandans including Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo, a new Olympic champion will be crowned after two-time winner Mo Farah failed to make the British team.

In the women’s 4x100m relay, Jamaica appears to be a clear favorite, led by double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and 100m silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Sweden is a football powerhouse. Brief News from Washington Newsday.