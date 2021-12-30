As Farhad Moshiri confronts his transfer follies, the truth about Everton and Philippe Coutinho emerges.

Everton supporters have become accustomed to their team being associated with a slew of players during the transfer window.

Since the advent of Farhad Moshiri’s large investment in 2016, there have been rumors that the Blues could spend big money to bring some of Europe’s biggest names to Goodison Park.

Of course, it has been true in some cases, with no more evidence of this than when James Rodriguez finalized his move to Merseyside in the summer of 2020.

At the same time, several of the potential moves have fallen through – but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill.

That leads us to the most recent reports.

Philippe Coutinho has been unhappy at Barcelona for some time, having failed to break into the starting lineup on a consistent basis since his mega-money transfer from Liverpool in 2018.

A loan to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season appeared promising, but in each of the last two seasons, the Brazilian has only made 12 appearances.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a transfer away from the Catalan giants for some time, despite the fact that he is still under contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2023.

However, his financial situation is said to be a big factor in his decision to stay put, as no other club has been able to match the huge wage package he has with Barcelona.

Everton has already been down this road.

They’ve spent a lot of money to entice big players to come to Goodison Park, and it’s cost them a lot of money.

The club has yet to release their most recent financial statements (though this is expected soon), but their summer window activity tells you everything you need to know about their present spending capacity.

Rodriguez’s departure from the club was ultimately necessary in order for him to reinvest his earnings elsewhere.

In the summer, a more calculated approach resulted in some notable additions, most notably Demarai Gray.

Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic, for example, have offered good support in key parts of the pitch, demonstrating that you don’t necessarily need to spend a lot of money to improve your squad.

Everton had been rumored to be interested in signing him for a few weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”