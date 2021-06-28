As fans return to Wimbledon, rain delays begin.

The two-year wait for tennis at Wimbledon got a bit longer on Monday, when poor weather forced the opening of the Championships to be pushed back.

After last year’s championship was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, fans returned to the All England Club.

Play was scheduled to begin on the outer courts at 11 a.m., but despite the fact that earlier rain had stopped, another projected band of rain forced organizers to postpone it until after lunchtime.

The gates opened half an hour earlier than usual, at 10 a.m., to give spectators more time to perform the required checks.

Wimbledon is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, therefore fans must show confirmation of full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test, or recent infection immunity, and all tickets are electronic.

For the first week of the tournament, capacity is 50%, increasing to 100% for the finals weekend.

When spectators must wear masks while roaming around the grounds, they are not required to wear them while seated at the courts.

On Monday, ten British players competed, with Andy Murray competing in the third round against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Centre Court and 19-year-old Jack Draper facing defending champion Novak Djokovic.