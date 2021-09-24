As fans return to the stadiums, French football grapples with violence.

The return of fans this season should have been cause for jubilation after a year of football in empty stadiums, but France is reeling after a series of events involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games.

The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday, when fans entered the pitch and threw fireworks at the match between Angers and Marseille, while stones were hurled at a bus carrying Bordeaux fans to their match in Montpellier, injuring 16 people.

These occurrences follow a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half in last weekend’s northern derby between Lens and Lille.

When dozens of Lens fans invaded the ground at halftime to attack Lille fans, riot police intervened, and both sets of supporters flung seats at each other over a partition wall.

Lens have been forced to play their home matches behind closed doors until further notice, depriving them access to the crowd that makes the Stade Bollaert-Delelis one of the best in France.

Nice had previously been penalised one point for abandoning a match against Mediterranean rivals Marseille on August 22.

Nice was also condemned to play three home games behind closed doors at the Allianz Riviera, when Marseille’s Dimitri Payet was struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd, and fans poured onto the pitch, resulting in a riot involving players, officials, fans, and stewards.

The abandoned game will be re-played behind closed doors at a neutral venue next month.

“In the past, certain teams were able to put an end to this intolerable hooliganism,” France’s Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer, said in an interview with news channel LCI following the violence in Angers, which resulted in two arrests on Thursday.

“For this behavior, there are people who should be barred from stadiums in the future.

“We must maintain our resolve. These individuals are tarnishing the sport’s image.”

The incidents aren’t helping French football as it tries to capitalize on Lionel Messi’s debut at Paris Saint-Germain.

Playing games in empty stadiums doesn’t help, either, but the French league doesn’t have much of a choice.

This season, fans have been permitted back into games with no capacity restrictions as long as they can present proof of being completely vaccinated against Covid-19 or having recently tested negative.

Marseille’s Valentin Rongier was hit in the head by a bottle at Montpellier on the opening weekend, resulting in a 10-minute suspension. Brief News from Washington Newsday.