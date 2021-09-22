As fans make Luis Suarez observations, Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon speaks with Jurgen Klopp.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Kaide Gordon, who was picked in the Carabao Cup starting line-up against Norwich City at the age of 16 years and 351 days, became Liverpool’s third-youngest player to start a competitive game.

And when the Reds clinched their place in the next round with a 3-0 victory, boss Jurgen Klopp praised the young Reds player.

“Kaide is good, and he has a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to settle down, and a lot of things to learn, but a lot of things are already there,” he said.

“We are ecstatic to have him here, and we will treat him with respect. I’m thrilled he’s here; he’s a huge talent.”

“The first thing Kaide said to me after the game, when I wanted to say ‘congratulations,’ he responded ‘thank you!’,” Klopp continued.

“However, there was nothing to be grateful for; he had earned it. It’s wonderful; these boys are great, and we’re lucky to have them.”

.

If there’s one thing that seems to be a given for the Reds in recent years, it’s that Luis Suarez will score when they play Norwich.

Before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2014, the Uruguayan scored 12 goals in only six outings versus the Canaries, including three hat-tricks.

And on Tuesday night, when the two teams met in the Carabao Cup, Suarez struck once more.

Now with Atletico Madrid, he scored a late brace, including a stoppage-time winner, as Diego Simeone’s team fought back from a goal down to beat Getafe 2-1.

Fans were quick to note the wonderful coincidence and took to social media to express their delight.

The complete story may be found here.