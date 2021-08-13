As fans flock back for the new season, the Premier League flexes its financial muscle.

For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League returns to full stadiums on Friday, with little trace of the financial turbulence of the previous 18 months slowing the arms race for quality in the transfer market.

Brentford, who were promoted last season, kick off the 2021/2022 season against Arsenal in front of their first full house at their new 17,500-seater stadium, which opened last year.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank commented, “This is the start of a new universe where we have never been before.”

Despite the loosening of coronavirus regulations, the Premier League has warned supporters to expect spot checks before entering stadiums to ensure they have been completely vaccinated or provide documentation of a negative test within the previous 48 hours.

The UK government has yet to introduce a vaccination passport scheme, but it may do so in the future months for events attracting more than 20,000 people.

“It is a historic occasion,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the BBC ahead of the projected return of 300,000 fans to the ten top-flight matches this weekend.

“It does feel like a return to some semblance of normalcy. We’ll always be cautious and prioritize safety.”

The cash boost from a return of supporters through the gates and a three-year domestic broadcast rights contract worth?4.7 billion ($6.5 billion) starting in 2022 has already been seen in the sums spent by Premier League clubs on new players.

Even some of the continent’s top names, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan, have had to sell and drop significant earners, the English titans have lavished out.

Manchester City shattered the Premier League transfer record when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for?100 million, and they could break it again before the end of the month if they buy Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England captain has made it known that he wants to leave Spurs, and he is a serious doubt for Sunday’s match against City.

Manchester United have also spent over?100 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the hope of ending their eight-year title drought.

Chelsea demonstrated their title credentials by defeating City three times in the final months of last season, including in the Champions League final, capping a spectacular turnaround under Thomas Tuchel.

