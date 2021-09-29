As Everton’s transfer strategy shifts, the reality about Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend’s influence becomes clear.

Following Farhad Moshiri’s acquisition of a majority ownership in Everton in 2016, there was a noticeable shift in the way the club looked to recruit.

He was able to fund a new era at Everton, one in which the Toffees could compete with the Premier League’s wealthier rivals.

In terms of money, they did, spending well over £500 million on new players over the next five years. Despite this, successful transfers have been few and far between.

There have been some notable signings, such as Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who have gone on to become valuable assets, but far too many others just did not provide enough to help Everton improve and climb the table.

Despite all of the money spent last season, Everton only finished one position higher than they did in the 2015/16 season, despite managerial changes.

The approach to transfers changed this summer under a new government led by Rafael Benitez. Everton’s transfer sins came home to roost strongly, and it wasn’t by choice, but rather by Financial Fair Play necessity.

As a result, recruitment was stifled, and new hires were few. Everton’s most expensive signing was Demarai Gray, who cost £1.8 million, with Asmir Begovic, Salomon Rondon, and Andros Townsend joining on free transfers.

If the club had more money, they would very probably have taken a different approach to the market. Even still, there’s a case to be made that Everton benefitted from being disadvantaged this summer.

It halted the loop of high-risk investments in players who weren’t necessarily certain to have a positive impact.

Alex Iwobi is an example of this. The 25-year-old is clearly a talented player, but two years on, questions remain about which position he is best suited for, and it’s difficult to overlook the fact that his decent underlying attacking numbers haven’t translated into goal contributions – he has only two Premier League goals and three assists since joining the Toffees.

The same would be less of a pressing worry if the club didn’t exist. “The summary has come to an end.”