As Everton’s plan takes shape, Rafa Benitez was offered three transfer clues in the Leeds draw.

Everton fans are still waiting to see what will happen to their team as the transfer window draws to a close.

Everyone is aware of the financial position, which may necessitate outgoings before much more incoming work can be done, but that does not detract from the excitement.

And it all comes to a climax in the final weeks of each summer, which has frequently caused situations to shift and revealed surprises that could not have been predicted only a few weeks prior.

Many Blues will be hoping for a few more arrivals before the end of August, despite the team’s excellent start to the season.

Rafa Benitez arrived at the club with a lot of skeptics to convince, and he’ll be hoping that his first two games in charge have laid a good basis for what’s to come.

While not ideal, five goals and four points in the first two games is a respectable performance.

But it’s possible that the most pleasant aspect of the new signings’ performance is how well they’ve communicated the new boss’s message.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have both played in every game this season and have displayed the qualities that many supporters had hoped for.

On Saturday, the former made headlines with his energetic display on the left flank, scoring his first goal for his new team.

Among the positives, though, is a recognition that there are still many areas in which work needs to be done.

With only a few days left in the transfer window and possibly limited resources to recruit new players, Benitez may be compelled to simplify his approach to the remainder of the market.

Everton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Saturday provided some insight into where the club’s transfer priorities should be in the final weeks of the window.

Right-back remains an important position for the Blues, with many fans hoping for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

At this point in the summer, it appears that a permanent alternative will not be available. “The summary has come to an end.”