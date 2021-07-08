As Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin approach the Euro final, send them a note.

Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton are both celebrating today after helping England reach their first European Championship final.

Pickford has played every second of the tournament for England and is a certain to earn the Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets.

Despite conceding for the first time against Denmark thanks to a superb Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick, England was able to turn the game around and win 2-1 in extra time.

Pickford will now face Italy in the final, with his performance in the tournament putting to rest any doubts about his place as England’s No. 1 goalkeeper.

Calvert-Lewin has had a quieter tournament than his Everton teammate, appearing in two substitute appearances against Croatia and Ukraine for a total of 18 minutes.

The 24-year-old has been employed as a back-up to Harry Kane, but because to England manager Gareth Southgate’s emphasis on team spirit, he still has a significant part to play in the group.

England’s success in this tournament has been very much a team effort, as evidenced by the post-match celebrations, and Calvert-Lewin has played a crucial role in that.

The striker will now be aiming to be named to the final’s bench.

As the Everton two prepare for England's biggest match in almost 50 years

