As Everton’s interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles is verified, he sends a stern 14-word warning to Arsenal.

Everton’s interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles has prompted him to take to Instagram to express his displeasure with Arsenal.

The Blues have made a late move for the 24-year-old midfielder ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, and have begun talks with Arsenal about a possible loan deal for the midfielder.

Everton are rumored to be seeking for a short-term replacement for Seamus Coleman ahead of the new season, and the versatile player can also play right-back.

Despite Maitland-Niles’ desire to move to Goodison Park, rumors immediately after the Blues’ interest was confirmed stated that Arsenal were unwilling to allow him leave the club.

The player has now taken to Instagram, where he has posted a harsh remark on his story.

“All I want to do is go where I’m desired and where I’m going to play,” the statement stated.

In the message, Maitland-Niles also tagged Arsenal’s official account, indicating that he wants the club to know his thoughts on the matter.

Everton’s second bid for Nathan Patterson, worth roughly £8 million, has been rejected by Rangers, as the club appears to speed up their search for a right-back before Tuesday’s 11 p.m. deadline.