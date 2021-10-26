As Everton’s injury fears faded, Jose Baxter explains Lewis Dobbin’s switch.

Jose Baxter, Everton’s under-23 coach, revealed Tyler Onyango’s substitution at halftime of Monday’s 2-0 win over Burnley was planned.

A magnificent second-half free-kick from replacement Rhys Hughes, followed by a strike from Tom Cannon a few minutes later, gave the young Blues victory in the Premier League Cup.

After a six-month layoff due to injury, midfielder Onyango has returned to activity in recent weeks, and has even stepped up to first-team training on occasion.

The 18-year-old returned to the starting lineup for David Unsworth’s side against Burnley at Southport, but was substituted at halftime with Stanley Mills, with the score remaining 0-0.

Baxter assuaged any fears of a repeat of the injury by explaining that Onyango’s substitution was always planned to accommodate his schedule.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “That was planned; he’d been gone for a long time, and we needed to take care of Ty.

“With the minutes he’s played and a full schedule ahead of him, we don’t want to overwork him.

“Yeah, it was always planned.”

Lewis Dobbin was back in the starting lineup for Monday’s encounter after missing the senior squad’s match against Watford at Goodison Park last weekend.

The teenager, who typically plays as a striker, started on the left wing as the U23s lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Unsworth’s line led by Tom Cannon.

Baxter added that the move was intended to put the dynamic forward in more one-on-one situations, however he wasn’t able to score on this occasion.

The coach went on to say: “Getting Dobs in areas where Tom [Cannon] can get one-on-one is always excellent for us with Tom [Cannon] there.

“He produced a few wonderful little opportunities and moments, as well as some nice positions. It didn’t come off his way a little bit, but that’s okay.

“Having him in those places is a good thing for us; it’s fantastic to have him there.”