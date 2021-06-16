As Everton’s hunt for a new manager continues, Christophe Galtier has begun a social media campaign.

Everton supporters have launched a social media campaign expressing their desire for Christophe Galtier to take over at Goodison Park.

The Blues’ hunt for a new manager has already reached its third week, following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising return to Real Madrid at the beginning of the month.

Since then, the club has been looking for a new manager, with a number of names being associated with the vacant position in various publications over the last fortnight.

As things stand, Nuno Espirito Santo is still considered the front-runner for the job, although talks about other possibilities are still ongoing.

Galtier, who left Lille at the end of 2020/21 after magnificently leading them to the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the names cited in regard to the post.

The 52-year-old has been widely connected with a move to Nice, but there are still rumors about him taking over at Goodison Park.

And, with the pace of news around the Everton post slowing in recent days, some supporters have taken it upon themselves to launch a campaign to voice their support for Galtier’s possible nomination.

The hashtag “#GaltierToGoodison” began to be shared by a number of supporters on Twitter on Tuesday evening, to the point where it momentarily became trending on the social media network.

Even after the publication of Everton’s Premier League schedules for the 2019 season, fans continued to use the hashtag on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Santo is still in the running for the vacant Goodison role, and Rafa Benitez is still being talked.

Everton, on the other hand, is refusing to make a hasty choice about their next manager.