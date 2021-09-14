As Everton’s ‘Franz Beckenbauer’ kickstarts resurgence, Rafa Benitez must learn a ‘unhelpful’ lesson.

The three points are the most important thing, and Everton beat Burnley again again, but the first 50 minutes or so were some of the worst football I’ve seen in a long time.

It was one of those games where you were trying to figure out how you were going to win while also fearing the outcome.

The first game back under the lights at a full Goodison should have a strong tempo to get the crowd excited because the opposition won’t like it, but we got off to a horrible start.

When I saw the starting lineup, I was a little concerned. Had we treated them with too much reverence?

Rafa understands the city and what Evertonians want, as evidenced by the players he’s brought in who can run with the ball and provide crosses. However, the setup we did on Monday was too challenging for us. There was no one in the box to cross to when we went wide.

We were really relaxed, with no drive to do anything, and it appeared to be similar to the performances we saw at home last year under Carlo Ancelotti, and you were dreading it.

The system didn’t work for us – the back three didn’t function, we were dominated in midfield, we couldn’t hold possession, and we were sloppy and on the back foot from the start.

Rafa Benitez must realize that setting up in this manner does not benefit the supporters or the players.

We lost the toss and turned around, shooting towards Gwladys Street first, then playing reverse. The ball was carried very slowly around the back, it was pedestrian play, and we didn’t appear to have a game plan.

Burnley then settled into the game and detected a whiff of blood. Sean Dyche’s team will give you exactly what you expect. That is the football style they believe they can win with. We didn’t do anything to stop it because it was so basic.

We didn’t stop crosses, and Burnley took advantage of the situation. Rafa, I assumed, would alter it within 15/20 minutes because it was evident it needed to be changed.

He didn’t, though, most likely. “The summary has come to an end.”