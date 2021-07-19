As Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium approaches completion, Liverpool will discover its fate as a World Heritage Site.

On Monday, Liverpool may discover whether or not it will retain its World Heritage status.

For more than a decade, the city has been threatened with losing its UNESCO designation, but the issue has recently been linked to the Liverpool Waters scheme, which includes Everton’s ambitions for a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The organization met on Sunday to review the city’s case and the plans for a new stadium, with a decision expected on Monday.

The Blues are planning to start work on their state-of-the-art new waterfront stadium before the end of the month, with a three-year construction period expected to follow.

However, the club has been compelled to fight any claims that their new stadium will harm the area’s legacy in any manner throughout the consultation process and beyond.

Many have commended Everton for transforming what had been a derelict property for years into incredible plans that would benefit not only the club, but the city as a whole.

According to reports, the new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock will enhance the local economy by £1.3 billion and create 15,000 employment in the neighborhood.

Throughout the process, the Blues have maintained that heritage is at the heart of their plans, with the stadium’s design incorporating both modern and historical elements.

The club will spend £55 million rehabilitating the site’s history features, such as the hydraulic tower, protecting the dock walls beneath the ground, and preserving historical features like cobblestones and tramlines.

Historic England has already expressed concern to Everton’s plans, but a Liverpool City Council planning committee overwhelmingly approved them earlier this year.

The proposals were then chosen not to be “called-in” for further government inspection, allowing the club to finalize its planning permit and begin preparations for work on the site to begin.

Councillor Joe Hanson, who served on the planning committee that approved the club’s application at Bramley-Moore, has been a vocal supporter of the proposal.

