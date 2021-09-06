As Everton whispers persist, James Rodriguez is photographed on vacation.

As rumours about James Rodriguez’s future at Everton swirl, he was spotted resting on vacation.

The Colombian international was linked with a number of clubs throughout the summer transfer window, with many reports linking him with a move away from Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez told the playmaker that if the appropriate offer came in, he would be happy to let him leave the club, and the former Real Madrid man was expected to be part of a deal to bring Porto winger Luis Diaz to Merseyside.

However, no deal was struck in the final days of the transfer window, with the 30-year-old going without a bid on deadline day.

Turkish clubs are still permitted to sign players, and reports suggest that Istanbul Basaksehir may be interested in making a bid for the player.

However, if the claims are to be accepted, the situation does not appear to be imminent.

After missing the start of the 2021/22 season due to being instructed to isolate after coming into touch with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Rodriguez was not called up by Colombia during the international break.

And, with some players being given time off before returning to Finch Farm for training, the 30-year-old has taken advantage of the opportunity to travel to Ibiza for a vacation.

Everton’s star has been spotted relaxing and enjoying himself on a yacht with friends before returning to training.

The Blues meet Sean Dyche’s Burnley in their first match after the international break on Monday evening at Goodison Park.

The following Saturday, Benitez’s side will travel to Aston Villa before facing Queens Park Rangers in the League Cup.