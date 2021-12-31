As Everton rumor persists, Ainsley Maitland-Niles meetings have been planned.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to meet with Arsenal officials about his future next week, as speculation about his future grows.

The 24-year-old is keen to have his future sorted and is searching for more playing time, according to The Mirror, which broke the news on Friday afternoon.

Everton attempted to sign Maitland-Niles late in the summer transfer season, but were turned down by Arsenal, who refused to allow him depart.

After negotiations with manager Mikel Arteta, the England international stayed at the Emirates despite requests on social media to leave.

Maitland-Niles has only made eight Premier League games this season, significantly fewer than he expected when he decided to stay at the club at the start of the season.

The Arsenal star hasn’t played since November, and his future is up in the air as European clubs scout him.

Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in Maitland-Niles, and Roma is one of the clubs interested in him.

If Maitland-Niles becomes available in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Everton will renew their interest.

In his pre-Manchester City press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked about the player’s future, but he refused to be pulled into any discussion.

“We keep any news with any player confidential. At the moment, Ainsley is our player “Arsenal’s manager told the press.

Last month, Maitland-Niles stated that he wants to put the summer turmoil “behind him,” saying: “That’s all behind us now. I’m just pondering the future and what lies ahead of me.” His current deal with Arsenal runs up in the summer of 2023, although the club will want to settle the matter sooner rather than later.