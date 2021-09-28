As Everton player Ben Godfrey continues his Covid recuperation, Rafa Benitez discusses Ben Godfrey’s workout regimen.

As a result of getting coronavirus before the start of the season, Rafa Benitez believes Ben Godfrey is still 30 percent below maximum capacity.

Carlo Ancelotti recruited the defender from Norwich City last summer, and he soon became a fan favorite at Goodison Park.

He did, however, miss Everton’s first four games of the season after testing positive for Covid before the club’s Premier League opener against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Godfrey, on the other hand, began his fourth consecutive match in the 2-0 win over old side Norwich on Saturday, after also playing the entire 90 minutes against Queens Park Rangers the week before.

And, as Godfrey’s fitness improves, Benitez expects him to gradually develop into the campaign.

“We must remember that he had COVID and that it was a terrible time for him,” Benitez told evertontv. He is improving, and he will continue to improve over time.

“His fitness level is at 70%, and he has a lot of room for improvement. In terms of his comprehension and position, as well as the tasks he must complete, he is eager to learn.

“On the training ground, we chat all the time so he can progress, and I am confident he will.”

Godfrey started at right-back against Norwich on Saturday, having also started against Aston Villa the previous weekend.

After impressing at centre-back last season, he has also played in a three-man backline for the Blues this season.

And Benitez has indicated that Godfrey’s place is determined by the sort of attacker that Everton would face in that game.

“[His strongest position] is dependent on the striker,” he explained. If the striker is too big, a full-back would be a better option. The striker can play center-back if he is speedy.

“I spoke with him about this two months ago. There aren’t many left-footed left-backs and left-centre-backs, thus he can play on the left as a left full-back or a left centre-back.

“He has a good pace and is a right-footed player. He’ll be a lot better player if he can develop his [left foot].

"Right now, it's simply about grasping the roles of a centre-back and full-back, as well as the various positions. We're hard at work."